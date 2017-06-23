‘Love in Times of Tinder,’ ‘Mothers in Trouble,’ ‘Amargura Street’ Win Development Prizes at Conecta Fiction

“Love in Times of Tinder,” “Mothers in Trouble” and “Amargura Street,” three TV series projects turning on women, snagged Thursday night development prizes at the inaugural edition of the Conecta Fiction TV co-production and networking forum.

The awards were given by Spain’s leading pay TV operator, Telefonica’s Movistar+, and public broadcaster RTVE, both event partners who took into account the projects’ potential fit into their respective TV fiction programming plans.

Vying for the Movistar + and RTVE awards was a total of 10 international co-production projects, plus a further six projects developed at the series lab of Spain’s General Society of Spanish Authors’ Foundation (SGAE). All were pitched at Conecta Fiction on Wednesday June 21.

The Movistar+ award went to “Love in Times of Tinder,” a romantic comedy about a Caribbean girl in modern Galicia seeking out the perfect father-husband to have a child.

Created and produced by Annabelle Mullen and Amelia del Mar at Puerto Rico’s Belle Films, “Tinder” is co-produced by Galicia’s O Camiño Films.

The high quality of projects presented encouraged RTVE give two development prizes, who went to sitcom “Mothers in Trouble” and historical drama “Amargura Street.”

Developed at SGAE by Maribel Vitar and Cristina Pons, “Mothers in Trouble” turns on three women discovering motherhood is nothing like what they had imagined, much less what they’d been told: They end up helping each other out via a Whatsapp group. “Mothers” aims to offer a different point of view on femme conflicts with a funny narrative style.

A co-production between Galicia’s Ficción Producciones and the Cuban Radio-Television Institute, “Amargura Street” is set in a tumultuous colonial Cuba of 1850, following a slave who searches for her daughters as a young bourgeois woman struggles to attain far larger freedom.

The first edition of Conecta Fiction, a pioneering event aimed at connecting Europe with Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic market, runs June 20-23 in Santiago de Compostela, the capital of Galicia, northwest Spain.