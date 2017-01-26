Lionsgate U.K. continues to ramp up its investment in the television business with the purchase of an undisclosed stake in Potboiler Television, the new high-end television drama company set up by Andrea Calderwood (“The Last King of Scotland,” HBO’s “Generation Kill”) and Gail Egan (“The Constant Gardener”).

Lionsgate has also signed a first-look deal for global distribution of Potboiler’s television product.

The deal marks the latest step in the global expansion of Lionsgate’s television business. In the U.K., the company has recently invested in production companies Primal Media and Kindle Entertainment, co-financed the Channel 4 comedy “Damned,” and hired leading ITV executive Steve November as creative director of U.K. television.

More to follow.