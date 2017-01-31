Lionsgate U.K. has inked a first-look deal with British drama producer Bonafide Films as it continues to ramp up its television operations.

Bonafide is in production on BBC’s “The Last Post,” a Peter Moffat (“The Night Of”) series that tells the story of a regiment of military police and their families stationed in the Middle East during the 1960s Aden Emergency.

The company is also developing an adaptation of J.G. Ballard’s “Super-Cannes” with playwright D.C. Moore adapting and Saul Dibb directing; an original series with BAFTA and Golden Globe winner Peter Straughan (“Wolf Hall,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”); an adaptation of the George Saunders novella “Bounty”; and Straughan’s adaptation of Ned Bauman’s novel “The Teleportation Accident” for Film4.

Bonafide is run by managing director Margery Bone, creative director Elwen Rowlands, and head of production and finance Hayley Manning.

Zygi Kamasa, CEO of Lionsgate’s European office, commented: “We’re excited to be partnering with Bonafide, which has proved to have a flair for bringing fresh and unique projects to the table. This deal marks the latest step in our continued strategy of bringing British television product to a global audience out of the U.K. office.”

The deal marks the latest step in the continued global expansion of Lionsgate’s television business. In the U.K., the company has recently invested in production companies Potboiler Television, Primal Media and Kindle Entertainment, co-financed the Channel 4 comedy “Damned,” and hired leading ITV executive Steve November as creative director of U.K. television.