Lionsgate Signs Licensing Pact with HBO Europe for Premium Drama Series

Lionsgate has signed a licensing pact with HBO Europe to have a flurry of premium Lionsgate and Starz titles air across the Central and Eastern European Region, the Nordics and Spain.

The deal was unveiled today by Peter Iacono, Lionsgate president of international television and digital distribution, at the start of NATPE Budapest, the four-day TV market.

The package includes leading Starz original dramas “The White Princess” (pictured above), which kicked off in the U.S. in April and garnered high ratings, as well as “The White Queen” and Lionsgate’s series “Graves.”

“With this package of very strong titles from Lionsgate we are pleased to be providing our dedicated series fans with a new batch of wide-ranging premium programming,” said Ragnhild Thorbech, SVP programming and acquisitions for HBO Europe.

Lionsgate had previously licensed the series “Casual,””American Lion” and “Dimension 404” to HBO Europe.

Peter Iacono said the deal continued Lionsgate’s “long partnership with HBO for premium programming to serve their viewers in the Nordics, Spain and Central and Eastern Europe.”

“The deal marks a great kickoff to the NATPE Budapest market, which we enter with a massive library and a deep pipeline of brand new scripted and unscripted series including “Candy Crush,” “The White Princess” and “Kicking and Screaming.”

Lionsgate’s slate of new titles also includes “10 Days in the Valley,” a drama series starring Kyra Sedgwick (“The Closer”) which was introduced at the LA Screenings, and “Dirty Dancing,” a three-hour musical event based on the cult film, starring Abigail Breslin, Debra Messing and Colt Prattes.