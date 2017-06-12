Lindsay Lohan Joins ‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint’s Comedy ‘Sick Note’

Lindsay Lohan (“Mean Girls”) has come on board the second season of “Sick Note,” the upcoming British comedy series that also stars Rupert Grint (“Harry Potter”), Nick Frost (“Paul”), and Don Johnson (“Miami Vice”).

The first season of the show goes out this fall on Sky in a 10 p.m. slot and on Sky’s Now TV streaming service, with Season 2 currently in production. The comedy follows Daniel Glass (Grint) as a down-on-his-luck insurance rep who is wrongly told he has a terminal illness and decides to keep the misdiagnosis from his family and friends.

Lohan will play Katerina West, the daughter of Glass’s boss (Johnson) in the second season, which is expected to bow in 2018.

“One lie leads to the next in this unsettlingly brilliant comedy that will hook viewers in and have them on the very edge of their seats,” said Sky Head of Comedy Jon Mountague. “Filming for series two is already under way and we’re delighted to confirm Lindsay Lohan will be joining Rupert and Nick in this stellar comedy cast.”

David Walliams and Miranda Hart’s U.K. production company King Bert is making “Sick Note” for Sky. It is written by Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. Sky Vision will sell the comedy internationally.

Sky has been investing heavily in original drama and comedy, and “Sick Note” sits alongside recent commissions such as “Bliss,” which stars Heather Graham and Stephen Mangan and was written by “Arrested Development.” scribe David Cross. It follows a travel writer with two separate families who know nothing about each other.