‘Death in Paradise’ Star Kris Marshall Breaks Ankle, Pulls Out of Movie

British actor Kris Marshall (“Love Actually”) has been forced to pull out of upcoming movie “HeadShop” by writer-director Kim Bass (“In Living Color”) after breaking his ankle in an accident. Marshall has starred in four seasons of British cop series “Death in Paradise.”

The agency representing Marshall confirmed the accident. They did not specify how it happened but said it did not occur while he was working. “He has injured his ankle – it’s a simple injury, but means he’s not up and about,” a spokesman for the actor said. “It’s relatively minor, but unfortunately means he can’t travel.”

His reps wouldn’t say if the injury would affect any other upcoming work commitments. He has left “Death in Paradise,” and U.K. reports have linked him to the role of assistant to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in the next season of “Doctor Who.”

Marshall’s mishap has forced him off of “HeadShop,” a comedy film about a psychologist who, after a breakup, tries to go back to her roots by opening a private practice in Oakland, a move that turns the neighborhood upside down. Marshall was playing a British psychologist in a personal and business relationship with the film’s lead, Latrice, played by Nicole Ari Parker (“Boogie Nights”).

The producer, Bass Entertainment, confirmed that Marshall was off the movie after an “unfortunate accident.” Bass has recast Marshall’s role with another British actor, Sean Maguire (“Once Upon a Time”).

Marshall had not shot any scenes, and Bass found out three days ahead of shooting about his injury. Kim Bass told Variety they initially looked for ways to keep Marshall in the project but realized that would be impossible after they heard he was having surgery, sending them scrambling for a replacement.

“We would have loved to have Kris in the film, but we don’t feel we compromised with Sean,” Bass said. “I’d always seen this as a British character and the accident was unfortunate for Kris, but Sean stepped up at short notice. We all wish Mr. Marshall a speedy recovery from his injuries.”

The production just wrapped in Los Angeles, but will resume production in San Francisco and Oakland, where the story is set, later this month. Other cast includes Loretta Devine (“Crash”), Reno Wilson (“Mike & Molly”) and Deon Cole (“Angie Tribeca”).