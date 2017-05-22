Komixx Entertainment Options Young Adult Spy Novel Series ‘Cherub’

Independent film and television producer Komixx Entertainment has optioned worldwide screen rights to the “Cherub” series of young adult spy novels. The London-based production company, which has offices in L.A. and Perth, Australia and studio facilities in Manchester, England, will develop a drama series based on the 18-book series.

Created by British author Robert Muchamore the “Cherub” books are a young adult thriller series, first published in 2004, which have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and been translated into 25 languages. They follow the undercover missions of a team of teenage secret agents, able to operate under the radar of adults, who work for a special division of the British Security Service known as “Cherub” gathering information to sends criminals and terrorists to jail.

“‘Cherub’ stands alone as an internationally successful and globally loved series,” said Andrew Cole-Bulgin, group chief creative officer and head of film and TV for Komixx Entertainment. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to take on an exciting and gritty thriller series that has already been breaking taboos for young adult literature, and create a dynamic new drama series for this thrill-seeking generation.”

Muchamore said he had often been approached about dramatizing the series in the past, but felt Komixx had “a unique grasp of the material” which would satisfy hardcore fans as well as draw a new audience to the series.

Komixx’s roster of young adult productions already includes a feature adaptation of Welsh teen author Beth Reekles’ “The Kissing Booth” for Netflix. The company is also developing a thriller series called “Itch,” based on Emma Pass’ novels “The Fearless” and “Acid,” and an adaptation of “The Winter Horses” by Phillip Kerr.

The commissioning agreement for the “Cherub” series was negotiated by Emily Hayward Whitlock at The Artists Partnership in association with Clare Pearson at Eddison Pearson.