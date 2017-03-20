Keshet International Acquires Scandi Noir 'Fallet,'
Keshet International has acquired the Scandinavian Noir crime dramedy “Fallet” (“The Case”) directed by Simen Alsvik (“Lillyhammer”) and produced by Swedish outfit FLX (“The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared”).

“Fallet,” which shot in English and Swedish language, will be presented at MipTV, the Cannes-set global TV showcase. “Fallet” follows two unlikely detectives, Sophie Borg (“Easy Money”), a Swedish police officer with a self-esteem issue, and Tom Brown (‘Breaking Bad’), her cowardly British colleague, who team up to solve a gruesome murder.

At MipTV, Keshet International will also launch sales on “Loaded,” a series produced by Hillbilly Television and Keshet UK for AMC and Channel 4.

Based on Keshet Broadcasting’s original Israeli show “Mesudarim” about the tumultuous lives of thirty-something successful tech entrepreneurs, “Loaded” was penned by Jon Brown, whose credits include “Misfits” and “Veep.” The series is also being adapted by Televisa in Mexico and Huace-Croton in China.

Other shows on Keshet International’s slate include the true-crime series “World’s Most Evil Killers,” which debuted on Sky Pick in the UK and scored record ratings, the second season of BBC One’s family drama “The A Word,” as well as “Prisoners of War India” and “The Paper.”

MipTV runs April 3-6.

