Keshet International has acquired the Scandinavian Noir crime dramedy “Fallet” (“The Case”) directed by Simen Alsvik (“Lillyhammer”) and produced by Swedish outfit FLX (“The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared”).

“Fallet,” which shot in English and Swedish language, will be presented at MipTV, the Cannes-set global TV showcase. “Fallet” follows two unlikely detectives, Sophie Borg (“Easy Money”), a Swedish police officer with a self-esteem issue, and Tom Brown (‘Breaking Bad’), her cowardly British colleague, who team up to solve a gruesome murder.

At MipTV, Keshet International will also launch sales on “Loaded,” a series produced by Hillbilly Television and Keshet UK for AMC and Channel 4.

Based on Keshet Broadcasting’s original Israeli show “Mesudarim” about the tumultuous lives of thirty-something successful tech entrepreneurs, “Loaded” was penned by Jon Brown, whose credits include “Misfits” and “Veep.” The series is also being adapted by Televisa in Mexico and Huace-Croton in China.

Other shows on Keshet International’s slate include the true-crime series “World’s Most Evil Killers,” which debuted on Sky Pick in the UK and scored record ratings, the second season of BBC One’s family drama “The A Word,” as well as “Prisoners of War India” and “The Paper.”

MipTV runs April 3-6.