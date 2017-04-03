Aiming to expand its footprint across Europe, Keshet International has acquired Tresor TV Produktions GmbH, the well-established Munich-based production company best-known for reality, factual entertainment and variety shows.

Keshet International and Tresor will create a new scripted division to produce German-language remakes of Keshet International’s popular scripted shows, including “Prisoners of War” and “The A Word.” Tresor will also continue to adapt third-party formats and develop original non-scripted IP’s.

Alon Shtruzman, CEO of Keshet International, said “the acquisition of Tresor marks a new frontier for Keshet International as we enter our next phase of global growth.

Sammy Nourmand, Keshet International’s managing director for UK and West Europe, said “Keshet International prided (itself) on working with the best local talent. Tresor is a testament to this.”

“Germany is a significant market with great potential, and we look forward to working with Axel and the team to support the company’s expansion within the Group,” said Nourmand, who brokered the deal.

Founded in 1992, Tresor has produced successful local versions of such formats as “Top Model,” “Popstars,””Supernanny,””Survivor,””DIY SOS” and most recently “Ewige Helden” (“Eternal Glory”) whose second season just aired on Vox, the channel owned by RTL Group.

“With the help of their creative network, we believe we will be well prepared for the future in a changing TV market. The team at Tresor can’t wait to work closely with Keshet in to expand our in house development and grow into new fields of business and new genres,” said Axel Kühn, Tresor’s managing director.

“There is a very big audience for local language scripted drama but it’s also a highly competitive landscape, which is why gaining access to Keshet International’s strong catalog is a crucial step to give us a unique position in Germany,” said Kühn, adding that Germany has a big and unique TV market with a large potential, notably due to the presence of 43 free-to-air TV channels.

The deal underscores Keshet International’s ongoing global expansion and content diversification strategy. The company recently announced a move into kids’ content distribution with Ananay Communications Group, and opened a Mexican subsidiary, Keshet MX. Keshet International previously launched Hong Kong-based Keshet Asia as well as Keshet Studios in Los Angeles and Keshet UK in London.

“Beyond the U.K. and Germany, Keshet International is looking to expand further into Europe.

We are looking at different possibilities, including production partnerships, acquisitions. But we’re not in a rush — our priority is to find the right partner in each market,” said Nourmand.

Kühn will continue spearheading Tresor, reporting to Nourmand. Kühn will collaborate with Nelly Feld, head of sales and business development for the region to help grow the business in Germany.

Tresor’s owner Holger Roost Macias has stepped down from the company.