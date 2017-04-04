Three new cast members have joined Benedict Cumberbatch in BBC drama “The Child in Time,” which has started filming in and around London. Directed by Julian Farino it is the first production of Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch TV production banner.

“Boardwalk Empire” star Kelly Macdonald will play the estranged wife of Cumberbatch’s children’s author Stephen Lewis, who struggles to find purpose in life following the disappearance of his daughter two years earlier. Stephen Campbell Moore and Saskia Reeves have also joined the production playing Lewis’ best friends.

Adapted by Stephen Butchard (“The Last Kingdom”) from a novel by Ian McEwan, “The Child in Time” is a one-off 90-minute drama produced by Pinewood Television and SunnyMarch TV for BBC One. It is co-produced by PBS’ Masterpiece.

“I’m delighted to have such a talented cast join Benedict, Julian and the team and I’m very much looking forward to seeing them bring Stephen’s script to screen,” said Helen Gregory, executive producer for Pinewood Television.

Grainne Marmion serves as producer on the drama. Executive producers include Gregory, Butchard, Lucy Richer for the BBC, Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece, and Cumberbatch, David Boulter and Adam Ackland for SunnyMarch TV.

Studiocanal, which owns a 20% stake in SunnyMarch TV, will provide studio services including handling worldwide sales to the project.