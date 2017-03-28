French commercial broadcaster TF1 has picked up “Liar,” a thriller series from the creators of BAFTA- and Emmy-nominated “The Missing.” The show stars “Downton Abbey’s” Joanne Froggatt. TF1 also acquired contemporary drama series “Innocent.” The pre-sales were inked by All3Media Intl.

“Liar,” which has been ordered by the U.K.’s ITV and the U.S.’s SundanceTV, is written by Harry and Jack Williams at Two Brothers Pictures, who also wrote “The Missing.” Froggatt stars alongside Ioan Gruffudd (“Forever”). It tells the story of a night that changes the lives of Laura Nielson (Froggatt) and Andrew Earlham (Gruffudd) forever. “An initial attraction between them leads to a date, but neither fully realizes the far-reaching consequences that their meeting will have on each other or their families,” according to a statement. “Truth and consequences go hand in hand in a gripping thriller that examines both sides of a relationship and both sides of the truth.”

“Innocent,” which stars Hermione Norris (“Cold Feet”) and Lee Ingleby (“The A Word”), is being produced by TXTV for the U.K.’s ITV. Written by Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge, the four-parter is “a story of love, lust, jealousy and betrayal,” according to a statement. “David [Ingleby] fights to rebuild his shattered life, when, after spending seven years in a high-security prison, his conviction for the murder of his wife is overturned.”

Fabrice Bailly, head of programs and acquisitions for TF1 Group, commented: “Our ambition is to offer French viewers the most prestigious drama. After the success of ‘And Then There Were None’ at the end of 2016, we are delighted that our collaboration with All3Media Intl. will bring forth two more high-quality U.K. series. We are very confident that these new projects will seduce the French audience.”

The deal was brokered by Graham Spencer, senior VP EMEA South at All3Media Intl, who added: “With their outstanding acting and production talent, both titles deliver multi-layered characters and storylines that blend compelling relationship drama with a real edge-of-your-seat thriller.”