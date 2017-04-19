21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch will deliver the keynote speech at the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge Convention, the body announced Wednesday.

This year’s event, which takes place September 13-15, is titled “A World of Opportunity,” with a focus on how the U.K.’s television industry can make the most of opportunities to forge new wider relationships, including in content creation and skills growth. It will see industry figures discuss the challenges of a shifting television landscape following last year’s Brexit vote.

“James Murdoch’s keynote will offer a unique insight from a company that has played a big part in shaping the media landscape of today and who are known to challenge convention,” said Theresa Wise, CEO of the Royal Television Society. “James’s knowledge of the international broadcasting industry is second-to-none having worked across Asia, Europe and North America. He also leads one of the leading creative, commercial and consumer powerhouses.”

Other speakers scheduled for this year’s event include Andy Harries, chief executive of Left Bank Pictures; Andy Wilman, executive producer of Amazon’s “The Grand Tour;” Michelle Guthrie, managing director of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation; and Sharon White, chief executive of U.K. independent regulator and competition authority Ofcom.

The Royal Television Society is a U.K. educational charity promoting the art and science of television.