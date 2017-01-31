James Corden has joined “The Late Late Show with James Corden’s” production company Fulwell 73 as a full partner. He joins existing Fulwell partners and founding members Gabe Turner, Ben Turner, Ben Winston and Leo Pearlman.

The working relationship between the Fulwell 73 partners and Corden stretches back almost 15 years. As well as the Emmy Award-winning “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” they have worked together on a multitude of projects, including “James Corden’s World Cup Live,” Comic Relief’s “Smithy” sketches, “When James Met Robbie,” “When Corden Met Barlow,” various One Direction projects, including “This Is Us,” Samsung and Cadburys commercials, and the recent Apple Music commercial.

Recent projects at the London-based independent production company, which was formed in 2007, include Usain Bolt movie “I Am Bolt,” a sports documentary released theatrically by Universal, “Class of 92,” starring David Beckham, also with Universal, and the BBC’s “Mo Farah: Race of His Life.”

Fulwell 73, which opened an office in Los Angeles in July, recently signed a development deal with CBS Television Studios, with whom they co-produce “The Late Late Show with James Corden.” In conjunction with CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73 will also produce the new series “Carpool Karaoke” for Apple Music and “Drop the Mic” for TBS, based on the “Late Late Show with James Corden” segments. Corden is set to host the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 in L.A.

Pearlman said: “Gabe, Ben, Ben and I formed this company nearly 10 years ago and have all worked incredibly hard to build a business we are proud of, a business that tries to do things a little differently to the rest of the industry. To date we’ve been fiercely protective of Fulwell and never really considered the interest that has come our way from potential partners and investors.

“And yet, James joining as the fifth partner feels like the most natural and obvious step for all of us. He has been a good friend, key creative influence and talent we have turned to time and time again, and the chance to formalize our relationship with him was a chance too good to pass up. We all believe Fulwell to be a far greater company with his involvement and look forward to many years of working with him in the future.”

Corden added: “In many ways I’ve felt like an unofficial partner for many years, and now that it’s official I feel incredibly proud to have joined this incredible company. In Gabe, Ben, Leo and Ben, I feel I’m working with the most vibrant, passionate, talented directors and producers I’ve ever met. Watching Fulwell 73 have such phenomenal growth over the past decade has been inspiring to watch. I feel lucky and proud to be part of it and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together.”

Turner said: “James has shown the world what an incredible on-screen talent he is for many years. But he is also, without question, one of the most creative and accomplished producers in the business. We are so delighted to have him as our partner at Fulwell.”