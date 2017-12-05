ITV Buys Into Production Company Set Up by ‘The Killing’ Producers

ITV Studios has taken a minority stake in Apple Tree Prods., the Danish producer formed by Piv Bernth and Lars Hermann who pioneered the Nordic Noir genre and count “The Killing” and “The Bridge” among their credits.

Bernth and Hermann are formerly of Danish pubcaster DR and formed the producer earlier this year. They will be joined at Apple Tree Productions by former DR Drama producers Anders Toft Andersen, Karoline Leth and Dorthe Riis Lauridsen.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment will exclusively sell all Apple Tree shows as part of the deal.

Maria Kyriacou, president, ITV Studios, International said: “Since the phenomenal success of The Killing the global appetite for the Nordics’ very distinctive style of storytelling has grown and grown. Right at the heart of this boom have been Piv and Lars, we are delighted that they will now be part of ITV Studios’ growing international network of drama producers.”

Bernth and Hermann added in a statement: “We are all extremely excited about the partnership between ITV Studios and Apple Tree Productions and for the potential for collaboration with creative talent within ITV’s family of international scripted production companies.”