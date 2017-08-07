ITV’s Shiver Poaches Carter From Warner Bros.’ Twenty Twenty

ITV has named Tim Carter managing director of Shiver, with the factual production company’s new boss joining from Warner Bros.’ Twenty Twenty where he is CEO.

Shiver is part of the ITV Studio’s division and has bases in London, Manchester, and Leeds. It produces shows including “Come Dine With Me.” Carter will replace Alex Gardiner, whose departure was announced in April.

Carter will not join the program-maker until 2018 and once a new boss is in situ at Twenty Twenty, which makes popular British series “The Choir,” and “First Dates.” The previous executive producer of the latter show, Nicola Lloyd, moved to ITV Studios last year.

Julian Bellamy, managing director, ITV Studios said: “I couldn’t be more delighted that Tim will be joining Shiver – he’s doing a brilliant job at Twenty Twenty, is a fantastically talented creative and business leader and I can’t wait to start working with him..”

Carter added: “Shiver has scale and creativity, a powerful combination and the foundations to continue to grow. I’ve had a great time at Twenty Twenty, and remain committed to the company until I assume my post at Shiver.”