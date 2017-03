British television company ITV reported on Wednesday its external revenue rose 3% to £3.06 billion ($3.79 billion) last year, with adjusted EBITA up 2% to £885 million ($1.09 billion).

Adam Crozier, ITV’s chief executive, said there had been a 3% decline in spot advertising revenues “resulting from wider political and economic uncertainty.” Revenue from its production division, ITV Studios, was up 13% to £1.4 billion ($1.73 billion), half of which came from outside the U.K.

More to follow.