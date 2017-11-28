Raft of Sales for ITV’s ‘Prince Harry & Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply’

Distributor Orange Smarty reports a rush of sales for documentary

A British documentary special about soon-to-be-married Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has sold into over 100 countries.

Prince Harry & Meghan: Truly, Madly, Deeply” has first-hand accounts from those who know the couple and who tell viewers about Harry and Meghan’s back stories and how they got together.

The film went out on ITV in the U.K. earlier this month, before the official engagement announcement Monday, but it looks ahead to Harry and Meghan’s upcoming marriage, their wedding day, and how their lives will change.

ITN Productions made the documentary for ITV in the U.K. The ITV Choice channel has now picked it up for Asia, Middle East and Africa. CBC has it in Canada and Seven Network in Australia.

In Europe, W9 has acquired the doc for France, TV2 has it in Norway, and TV3 in Ireland. BBC Poland and Sanoma in Finland have also snapped up the program.

Distributor Orange Smarty said it was also fielding offers from broadcasters in Austria, Italy, and the Netherlands in the wake of yesterday’s news that Harry will marry American actress Markle. The sales company is also confident of securing a U.S. deal in the wake of yesterday’s news.

The Palace yesterday made official the expected announcement that Harry, fifth in line to the throne, will marry Markle next spring. She has appeared in “Suits,” “90210” and “Horrible Bosses.”

 

