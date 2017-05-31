ITV Moves ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Final to Avoid Clash With Ariana Grande Benefit Concert

UK broadcaster ITV has moved the upcoming final of “Britain’s Got Talent” to avoid a clash with TV coverage of Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert on Sunday, June 4.

The finale of the talent show will now go out a day earlier, on Saturday June 3 at 7.30pm.

“Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund,” said an ITV spokesman. “ITV and Britain’s Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the “Britain’s Got Talent” final from Sunday night.”

The scheduling rejig also sees “The British Soap Awards” moved from their Saturday night berth to an 8pm slot on Tuesday June 6.