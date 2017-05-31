ITV Moves ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Final to Avoid Clash With Ariana Grande Benefit Concert

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Ariana Grande Manchester
Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

UK broadcaster ITV has moved the upcoming final of “Britain’s Got Talent” to avoid a clash with TV coverage of Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert on Sunday, June 4.

The finale of the talent show will now go out a day earlier, on Saturday June 3 at 7.30pm.

“Ariana Grande’s ‘One Love Manchester’ benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund,” said an ITV spokesman. “ITV and Britain’s Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the “Britain’s Got Talent” final from Sunday night.”

The scheduling rejig also sees “The British Soap Awards” moved from their Saturday night berth to an 8pm slot on Tuesday June 6.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad