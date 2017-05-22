ITV, Masterpiece Release First Look Clip of ‘Victoria’ Season 2

ITV and PBS’ Masterpiece have released a first-look clip of the second season of their hit historical drama “Victoria.” The short clip, released Monday to mark Victoria Day, the anniversary of the British monarch’s birth, sees stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes return to their roles as Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

The clip shows the baptism of Victoria and Albert’s first child, Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa, in February 1841. It can be seen here:

The eight-part second season of “Victoria” is once again written and executive produced by the show’s creator, Daisy Goodwin, and sees the story picking up six weeks on from the end of the first season. It follows the young monarch as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and queen, while Albert continues to struggle to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife.

Diana Rigg, Martin Compston and French actor Bruno Wolkowitch have recently been announced as joining the drama this season. Rigg will play the queen’s Mistress of the Robes; Compston will guest star as social activist Dr. Robert Traill; and Wolkowitch will portray French King Louis Philippe. Returning cast members include Nigel Lindsay, Alex Jennings, David Oakes, Peter Bowles, Daniela Holtz, Catherine Flemming and Nell Hudson.

A two-hour Christmas special of the series has also been commissioned.

“Victoria” is executive produced by Damien Timmer and Kate McKerrell for Mammoth Screen alongside Rebecca Eaton for Masterpiece and Goodwin. Paul Frift will act as producer. Lisa James Larsson, Geoffrey Sax, Jim Loach and Daniel O’Hara will all direct episodes of the second season.

The show’s first season became ITV’s highest-rated drama of 2016 with a consolidated average of 7.7 million viewers and a 29% audience share. It launched on PBS’ Masterpiece in the Sunday night “Downton Abbey” slot on January 15, delivering an average audience of 6.3 million viewers. “Victoria” is distributed worldwide by ITV Studios Global Entertainment and has sold in 350 territories.