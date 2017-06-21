ITV Buys Elk and Creates ITV Studios Sweden

U.K. broadcaster ITV’s spending spree continues unabated, with Sweden’s Elk the latest international production company it has added to its stable.

Elk Production makes entertainment series for local broadcasters and has 15 shows in production or on air. It also makes the local versions of international formats “Ninja Warrior” and “Top Chef: Just Desserts.”

The deal was executed through ITV’s content arm, ITV Studios. Elk will be merged with ITV Studio’s existing Swedish business, which makes the local versions of international shows “Come Dine With Me” and “This Time Next Year,” to create ITV Studios Sweden. That will see Elk staff relocate to ITV’s Swedish offices.

Elk managing director, Anna Rydin, will lead the newly combined ITV Studios Sweden, reporting to Mike Beale, ITV Studio’s formats chief, who recently added oversight of the Nordics to his remit. A separate Elk unit, Elk Formats, is not included in the acquisition, but ITV will have first look at remake rights to its shows in the Nordic region.

Maria Kyriacou, president, ITV Studios International said: “Combining the force of both ITV Studios and Elk Production, along with Talpa and Twofour formats, we become one of the leading formats companies in the Nordics.”

“ITV Studios and Elk Production is such a perfect fit,” Rydin said. “The formats from the ITV, Talpa and Twofour catalogues, the fantastic and growing catalogue at Elk Entertainment and the producers at Elk Production /ITV Studios, give us a unique position and the opportunity to grow in the Swedish market.”