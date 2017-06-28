Oliver Stone’s ‘The Putin Interviews’ Picked Up Internationally, Including in Russia

International Correspondent @varietystewart
A still from the Showtime documentary
Courtesy of Showtime

Oliver Stone’s televised interviews with Vladimir Putin will be seen in the Russian president’s homeland and in other countries around the world where broadcasters have snapped up the four-part series.

The Putin Interviews” went out on Showtime in the U.S. earlier this month over four nights and was simulcast on Sky in Britain and Germany. National Geographic has now taken rights across Southeast Asia and the Middle East, as well as for Belgium and the Netherlands. Channel One will show the interviews in Russia.

IM Global Television is distributing the series and has also sold it to SBS in Australia. In Europe, DR has it in Denmark, ITI in Poland, and FTV in Czech Republic. In Spain, it will air on pay-TV, on the Movistar+ platform.

“The Putin Interviews” was produced by Fernando Sulichin (“The Untold History of the United States”), New Element Media and Rob Wilson. The producers, who were repped by ICM, sealed the Channel One Russia deal and the agreement with Sky themselves. They also licensed the rights to Eagle Pictures in Italy, which has now placed the series with public broadcaster Rai. In France, they dealt with Folamour Pictures, which in turn licensed the rights to public broadcast channel France 3.

Stone conducted more than a dozen interviews with Putin over two years, with no topic off-limits. The pair talked about Putin’s rise to power, his relations with four U.S. presidents, and his view on U.S.-Russian relations today. “If Vladimir Putin is indeed the great enemy of the United States, then at least we should try to understand him,” Stone said.

“This is a one-of-a-kind series with global relevance from one of the greatest filmmakers of all time,” IM Global’s Stuart Ford and Eli Shibley said in a statement.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad