IMG Picks Up Rights to BBC America’s Sandra Oh Starrer ‘Killing Eve’

IMG has continued its move into TV distribution by scooping up rights to “Killing Eve,” the upcoming BBC America spy thriller that will star Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”).

The series comes from Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who rose to public attention with edgy British comedy “Fleabag.” Produced by London-based Sid Gentle Films and based on Luke Jennings’ Villanelle novellas, “Killing Eve” follows two fiercely intelligent women: a psychopathic assassin and the woman charged with hunting her down (Oh).

Having taken on sales of “The Night Manager,” IMG has been pushing into TV sales under partner Chris Rice and will now take “Killing Eve” out internationally. Its TV slate includes upcoming Agatha Christie adaptations and also “The First,” the mission-to-Mars series for Hulu and the U.K.’s Channel 4, by “House of Cards” scribe Beau Willimon.

“This is a brilliant project from Phoebe, with a phenomenal team behind it,” Rice said. “Sid Gentle is an incredible partner and we look forward to working with them to bring ‘Killing Eve’ to audiences around the world.”

Producer Sally Woodward Gentle formed Sid Gentle Films in 2013. It has made such dramas as “The Durrells” and “SS-GB.” “Killing Eve” bows on BBC and AMC joint venture U.S. cable channel BBC America next year.