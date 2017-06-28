Hulu Nabs U.S. Streaming Rights to Teenage Ballerina Series ‘Find Me in Paris’

PARIS – Hulu has acquired U.S. streaming rights to “Find Me in Paris,” the time-traveling ballerina series produced by French banner Cottonwood Media with German broadcaster ZDF and ZDF Enterprises.

The half-hour teenage series has already been acquired by France Télévisions in France, Disney in France and Italy, ZDF in Germany, ABC in Australia, and VRT in Belgium.

Created by Jill Girling and Lori Mather-Welch, the duo behind Nickelodeon’s hit series “Ride,” “Find Me in Paris” is set against the backdrop of the Garnier Opera House in Paris and centers on Lena Grisky, a young dancer and princess poised to become the next young star of the ballet world in 1905.

The show is produced by industry veterans David Michel, Zoé Carrera Allaix, Cecile Lauritano, and Pascal Breton, along with line producer Leila Smith. Cottonwood Media’s sister company Federation Kids & Family and ZDF Enterprises are co-repping the series in international markets.

Michel, Cottonwood Media’s president, said the company was “confident that ‘Find Me in Paris’ will be a part of Hulu’s explosive growth in the SVOD industry, while also finding the perfect place to connect with and inspire American kids.”

Arne Lohmann, VP ZDFE.junior at ZDF Enterprises, said the banner had been “successful with teenage live-action series and with dance- and ballet-related productions, such as ‘Dance Academy,’ on international VoD services.”