‘One Love Manchester’ Concert Racks Up Huge Viewing Figures in the U.K.

“One Love Manchester” was the most-watched program this year on British television this year as millions of U.K. viewers tuned into the benefit gig, which was held to raise money for the victims of the terror attack at Ariana Grande’s May 22 concert.

BBC One aired the concert live, and at its peak drew nearly half the entire U.K. viewing audience, with 14.5 million viewers and a 49.3% share, according to ratings data from BARB. It averaged 10.9 million across the show, which ran for more than three hours in Sunday night primetime.

As well as the TV coverage, viewers in the U.K. and around the world could watch the concert on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

BBC Studios and the U.K. pubcaster’s music and events teams produced the TV coverage, which was syndicated to TV channels around the world, in 56 countries. To avoid “distract[ing] from this important cause,” commercial broadcaster ITV moved its “Britain’s Got Talent” finale from Sunday evening to Saturday evening.

The gig at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground was attended by 50,000 people, including several thousand who attended Grande’s May 22 concert, which was attacked by a lone terrorist. The organizers said that £2 million ($2.9 million) was raised for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund during the live broadcast.

Grande was joined at the concert by Take That, Robbie Williams, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Liam Gallagher, and Coldplay, among others.