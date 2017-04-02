Headline Pictures, the London-based company whose recent credits include Amazon Prime’s “The Man in the High Castle,” has optioned the English-language remake rights to “Call My Agent!,” the hit comedy series chronicling the ups and downs of a tight-knit and dysfunctional team of Parisian talent agents.

Headline Pictures’s production topper Christian Baute has enlisted critically-acclaimed British writer Georgia Pritchett, who notably created “Life of Riley” and penned episodes of “Veep” and “The Thick of It.” Pritchett is currently writing an English-language pilot adapted from “Call My Agent!”

Headline Pictures is producing the series with TF1 Studios, in association with Mon Voisin Productions, the Paris outfit of famed French talent agent Dominique Besnehard who created the show.

Co-written by Fanny Herrero, the French series portrays the agents’s relationships with each others and with their clients as well as depicts the political game they must play to get contracts, while juggling their personal lives.

Baute said the British series will depict a talent agency in London and will have a broader focus than the French show which mostly centers around the feature film industry.

“The U.K. version will have a broader focus because the agency business in London is broader — you don’t just have films, you have WestEnd, musicals, YouTube stars, television is very big while our feature film industry is not as buoyant than in France. And a lot American actors come work in London. It’s Europe’s production hub,” explained Baute.

Baute said he didn’t want to make some sort of a satirical dramedy but rather a poignant, witty and universal drama which has a “Lubitcsh touch,” in reference of cult German-American filmmaker Ernst Lubitcsh. Baute pointed out Pritchett shared his vision for the series and cited Lubitcsh’s 1942 film “To Be or Not to Be,” a comedy about a troupe of actors in Nazi-occupied Poland, as an inspiration for the U.K. makeover of “Call My Agent!”

Now in its second season, “Call My Agent” marked the smallscreen debut of French helmer Cedric Klapisch’s small screen debut and attracted a top-notched cast of Gallic talent, including Cecile de France (“Young Pope”), Isabelle Adjani and Juliette Binoche.

Taube said the U.K. show will feature even more cameos than the French version and will take place in the center of London.

“I’m not making a commercial about London but I do want people to fall in love with London when they’ll watch the series. Not many shows have Metropolitan London as a backdrop,” said Taube, who is now working on attaching a prominent director to the series.

“Call My Agent!” is also being remade in Germany. Iris Group (“Bad Banks”) has just optioned the German-language remake rights to the show and will soon unveil further details. Nicolas Steil and Thomas Saignes are producing for Iris Group.