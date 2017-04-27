HBO, Zee Entertainment Take ‘The Good Fight’ to Nordic Region, India

CBS Studios International has closed new deals on “The Good Fight,” which will see the “Good Wife” spin-off air across the Nordic region via HBO Nordic and in India on Zee Café.

The show, set one year on from events in the final season of “The Good Wife,” will launch in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden via HBO Nordic on June 1.

India’s Zee Entertainment Enterprises also took exclusive pay-TV rights to the “The Good Fight” for its English-language general entertainment channel Zee Café, which was also the Indian home of “The Good Wife.” An air date has yet to be announced.

“We have had a very successful partnership with CBS Studios International with the popular drama ‘The Good Wife,’ and the critically acclaimed spin-off has all the ingredients of being an equally power-packed series,” said Zee’s Aparna Bhosle.

“The Good Fight” sees Christine Baranski reprise her role as Diane Lockhart. Baranski received six Primetime Emmy nominations for the role and appeared in all 156 episodes of “The Good Wife,” which ran seven seasons from 2009 to 2016. “The Good Fight” co-stars British actors Cush Jumbo, who featured in the final season of the “The Good Wife,” and Rose Leslie. The regular cast also includes Delroy Lindo, Sarah Steele, Erica Tazel and Justin Bartha.

“Good Wife” creators Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers for the new show, which was co-created by Phil Alden Robinson. It is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free and King Size Productions.

The Zee deal follows news announced Wednesday that the BBC’s British drama brand BBC First will premiere via Zee Café on June 26, airing every weeknight at 10 p.m. local time. It will launch with the Emmy-nominated drama “Fleming: The Man Who Would Be Bond,” starring Dominic Cooper as author Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond. Other BBC shows that will feature in the first block of programming include “SS-GB” and “Doctor Foster.”