HBO Nordic has acquired rights to the much anticipated new season of David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks.” The 18-part series, which takes place 25 years on from the events of the original series, will air across Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden via HBO Nordic, launching with the two-hour premiere on May 22.

“Twin Peaks” sees original season creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost return to write and produce the new show, with Lynch directing all 18 episodes. It reunites most of the shows original cast members including Kyle MacLachlan, Sheryl Lee, Madchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Ray Wise, Grace Zabriskie, Everett McGill, Kimmy Robertson and Russ Tamblyn. It is executive produced by Sabrina S. Sutherland.

The influential show, originally broadcast 1990-1991, has a legion of famous fans and the new version has attracted a host of guest stars. Amongst those visiting the fictional town for the new series are Amanda Seyfried, Jane Levy, Monica Bellucci, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jim Belushi, Tim Roth, Robert Forster, David Koechner, Ashley Judd, Ernie Hudson, Michael Cera and Lynch regulars Naomi Watts and Laura Dern.