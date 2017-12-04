HBO Europe Lands Kit Harington Period Drama ‘Gunpowder’

HBO Europe has loaded up on “Gunpowder” and will show the BBC period series on its networks in the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and Spain.

The three-parter is a retelling of the 17th-century “Gunpowder Plot” to blow up the British Houses of Parliament. “Game of Thrones” star Kit Harington plays the lead role of Robert Catesby, a persecuted Catholic who hatched the plan.

Harington is a direct descendant of Catesby and helped develop “Gunpowder” through his production company Thriker Films. It made the show with Kudos, which is part of the Endemol Shine Group.

Endemol Shine International sells the series and inked the HBO Europe deal. It has already sold the series to HBO in the U.S.

HBO subscribers are familiar with Harington through the cabler’s biggest series, “Game of Thrones,” and in “Gunpowder” will see him alongside Liv Tyler (“Lord of the Rings”), Peter Mullan (“Top of the Lake”), and Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”).

The limited series went out on flagship channel BBC One in the U.K. in October. “Not only fans of Kit Harington, but also thriller fans can look forward to this historical, explosive miniseries event,” said Ragnhild Thorbech, SVP acquisitions & programming, HBO Europe.

“’Gunpowder’ is a powerful drama that delivered brilliant ratings for BBC One,” added Cathy Payne, CEO of Endemol Shine International. “HBO Europe’s lineup continues to feature many of the strongest television offerings we have seen available globally in 2017, and we are pleased to continue our ongoing relationship.”