HBO Europe Acquires Drama Package From All3Media

HBO Europe has acquired a package of U.K. dramas to air across various European markets from All3Media International. HBO took pay TV rights for Central and Eastern Europe as well as SVOD rights Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden (handled by HBO Nordic) and Spain to three, six-part U.K. thrillers: “Clique,” “Rellik” and “Liar.”

“These are three different but equally interesting titles we are excited to present to our subscribers everywhere,” said Ragnhild Thorbech, senior vice president of programming and acquisitions for HBO Europe.

Created by “Skins’” Brian Elsley for BBC Studios and Balloon Entertainment , “Clique” (pictured) follows two life-long friends who get drawn into the seductive and deeply corrupted world of an elite clique of alpha girls within their first few weeks at university. It is produced for BBC Scotland and BBC Three.

“Rellik,” from “The Missing” creators Harry and Jack Williams, stars Richard Dormer and “The Crown’s” Jodi Balfour in a serial killer story told in reverse. It begins with the killer being caught and sees the drama move backwards in time to the original crime. “Rellik” is produced by New Pictures and Two Brothers Pictures for BBC One and Cinemax in association with all3media International.

“Downton Abbey” star Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd stars in “Liar,” which is currently in production for ITV U.K. and SundanceTV U.S.A. The show is describes as an emotional thriller with a 21st Century take on gender politics, family life and the insidious corrosiveness of deceit.

Stephen Driscoll, executive vice president of EMEA at All3media International, called the deal a “significant acquisition” by HBO Europe, saying it was a “fantastic testament to the strong characters, storylines and production values of these just-launched dramas.”