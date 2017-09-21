HBO España Teams with Alea Media on Basque Conflict Drama ‘Patria’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MADRID — In a first sign of its production plans for Spain, HBO España has commissioned Alea Media to develop an original drama adaptation of Fernando Aramaburu’s bestselling novel “Patria,” with Alea Media founder Aitor Gabilondo, one of Spain’s best-known show runners, both writing and producing.

Published in 2016, “Patria,” a huge 646-page work, presents a vision of the impact of the Basque conflict on ordinary people on both its sides, such as the widow of a man shot dead by ETA who returns to her home village after the 2011 ETA ceasefire, and the mother of an incarcerated terrorist.

A seasoned writer with a proven track record of hit series – such as police procedural “El comisario” (1999-2009) and undercover cop thriller “The Prince,” the biggest primetime series hit in Spain last year, Gabilondo has a deep knowledge of the Basque conflict, being born in San Sebastián, the capital of one of its three provinces.

The development pact on the TV series, which is sure to move waves in Spain, sees HBO España allying with Alea Media, Gabilondo’s new production house, unveiled this January, in which top Spanish TV network Mediaset España holds a 40% minority stake. Gabilondo owns the remaining shares.

“We share Aitor’s passion and vision for the material and look forward to working with him to develop the series,” said Miguel Salvat, commissioning editor of original programming, HBO España, confirming the development deal on “Patria” with Alea Media.

“HBO is the home for series, the place all storytellers in the world yearn to get to. We’re convinced HBO is the home for this unique and moving story to be at,” Gabilondo added.

Speculation has run rife in Spain as to HBO España’s production plans after it launched as a standalone streaming service in Spain late last November and tapped Salvat, a highly-respected former director of content at Spanish premium pay TV service Canal Plus and then of premium channels at the Telefonica-owned Movistar.

HBO España’s production plans are unlikely to differ from those of HBO in the U.S. or elsewhere where its approach is to “deliver limited, high-selective and unique content, the best of which may turn to to be iconic to its brand,” as Enders Analysis’ François Godard puts it.

Pursuing this philosophy, HBO España’s original series production volume does not seem set to ever rival that of Telefonica-owned Movistar + which will release about 13 high-end original series in Spain from Sept. 22, when it launches “Velvet Collection,” through to the end of 2018.

That is not too say at all that HBO España lacks production ambition. In “Patria,” which spans 30 years of conflict in the Basque Country, HBO España and Alea Media are in development on a series which looks set, given its source, to combine high-end production values, scale, tension, multiple characters and a vision of a phenomenon, the legacy of terrorism, which is tragically felt around the world.

It is also based on a Spanish publishing phenomenon, which is now being translated into several languages.

“Reading ‘Patria’ was cathartic for me. I have been all the characters of the novel at some moment of my life, or at least I’ve felt like them,” Gabilondo said.

He added: “Despite taking place in a small community, its story is common to all conflicts in the world. It challenges us with a question which is as painful as necessary after so many years of suffering, hate and death: Will we ever be able to weep together?”

Confirmation of first details on an HBO España series comes just two days after HBO Nordic announced production on its first original series,“Gosta,” a comedy-drama about a child psychologist created by Swedish filmmaker Lukas Moodysson.

Both “Patria” and “Gosta” form part of a HBO ramp-up in production in and with Europe, with HBO and U.K. pay TV giant Sky announcing this April a new multi-year, $250-million co-financing deal to develop and produce high-end drama out of the newly-founded HBO Sky Studios.

Gabilondo, who is currently in production on “Vivir sin permiso” – starring José Coronado (“El Principe”) and to be aired on Mediaset España – is currently writing “Patria.” The HBO deal on “Patria” showed that Alea Media, despite Mediaset España co-ownership, is keen to work with “other channels and platforms,” Gabilondo said.

Created in 1959, ETA (Euskadi Ta Askatasuna) was a separatist organization which killed over 820 people through to its definitive ceasefire, declared in 2011. It is proscribed as a terrorist organization in Spain, France, the rest of the E.U. and the U.S.