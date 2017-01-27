Jenette Kahn and Adam Richman’s Double Nickel Entertainment, producer of Clint Eastwood’s “Gran Torino,” have entered into a scripted television deal with Sky Vision, the international distribution and production arm of European pay-TV operator Sky.

Primarily known for its films, such as Universal/Focus’ upcoming “The Book of Henry,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, Double Nickel has expanded its focus to include continuing dramas and miniseries for the small screen. Double Nickel will bring developed and packaged material to Sky Vision, which will distribute and co-finance the shows globally. Sky Vision is the distributor of international scripted series such as “Fortitude,” “Travelers,” “Britannia” and “Tin Star.”

Richman and Kahn said in a statement: “The TV we’re developing for Sky Vision will not only work in the States but will also travel well internationally. Our taste is eclectic and our shows will be too, drawing on a wide range of subject-matter from sci-fi to crime to compelling historical events. Sky Vision has vision, which makes it the best of partners.”

Jane Millichip, managing director of Sky Vision, said: “Jenette and Adam are a quality team. They have a fantastic track record, and bring incredible creative talent and commercial ambition to this partnership. They instinctively zero in on great stories with universal appeal, and balance quality-storytelling with commercial flair.”

Double Nickel was represented on the deal by Ben Reder of Reder Feig, LLP.