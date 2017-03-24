Globo’s “Jailers,” the sole Latin American series selected for next week’s MipTV Drama Screenings, is more than a gritty Brazilian penitentiary-set thriller.

At just 12-episodes, and already renewed for a second season, it also forms part of Globo’s drive into unprecedented fiction formats, subjects and characters as the Brazilian behemoth, one of the biggest TV production powerhouses in the world, faces the same quandary as other free-to-air broadcasters worldwide: How to maintain traditional linear TV audiences while appealing to cordless millennials.

Globo’s answer, as many TV networks, is increasingly robust diversification. It has most certainly not given up on its telenovelas. But, it is leveraging its production expertise, huge studio muscle and traditional zeal for technological innovation, to create what it hopes are event novelas, in line with the event programming distinguishing ever more free-to-air networks. Exhibit A: Aired on Globo’s main channel from March 22, the 186-seg telenovela “Novo Mundo,” set in 1817, on which the Brazilian TV Channel pushed out the boat, literally, constructing a rigged sailing ship and employing Hollywood action-scene director Andy Armstrong to tell the story of Archduchess Leopoldina, the wife of Brazil’s Dom Pedro who sided with the country’s liberals to wrestle independence from Portugal.

But Globo is also diversifying and innovating, driving into much shorter formats, digital distribution, new fiction scenarios, more experimental structures and genres, and even new languages. Shorter formats can be creatively liberating. Written by Manuela Dias, “Above Justice” (pictured, just below) which Raphael Correa’s Globo sales team launched at Natpe. It focuses on four characters, all arrested the same night in the Atlantic city of Recife, who emerge from prison seven years later and attempt to adapt to life with a sense of having been treated unjustly.

As the story shuttles between past and present, it returns repeatedly to the same scenes, but with a different focus, Dias observes. A series whose “particularity” was its “own large asset,” the intensity and singular structure of “Above Justice,” required “a short narrative,” she argues.

Globo aired “Above Justice” from August to September last year, dedicating each day of the week to one character, scoring an average 41 million viewers. Four episodes were pre-broadcast on Globo SVOD service Globo Play, to wet audience appetites.

Showrun by Daniel Burman, a leading light of the New Argentine Cinema (“Lost Embrace”), “Supermax,” another series launched by Globo at Natpe, is Globo’s first Spanish-language drama produced by Globo out of its Rio de Janeiro studios, and was produced with Oficina Burman and TVP (Argentina), Mediaset España (Spain), TV Azteca (Mexico) and Teledoce (Uruguay).

Yet maybe the most unprecedented move by Globo came in the fall of 2015 via a comedy, musical sitcom “Mister Brau,” which didn’t just feature but starred a black couple who, in another major departure, are stinking rich on screen, and played by black Brazilian stars, real-life couple Lázaro Ramos and Taís Araújo, talked up as Brazil’s Jay Z and Beyoncé. The series was a hit, with critics and audiences alike.

World premiering at MipTV, “Jailers” adapts a same-titled book by Drauzio Varela, an author and volunteer prison medic whose writings inspired “Carandiru,” by “Kiss of the Spiderwoman’s” Hector Babenco. Showrun by Guel Arraes, Globo’s Chief Content Officer for series, it turns on the moral qualms of a principled prison officer, Adriano, whose private life poses him as many problems as his combating flashpoint prison violence and in-jail crime. Arraes chatted with Variety as Globo prepared its presentation of “Jailers” at Cannes.

“Jailers” is only 12 episodes long and you are already writing a second season. How much of a departure is that for Globo?

That’s the trend. We are trying to enter a new age of series, emulating international standards, themes, story lines, the concentration of ideas and number of episodes. It’s one line of series we have, seen with “Under Pressure,” a hospital series set near the favela slums of Rio, which is urban, contemporary, close to the reality of Brazil. It’s about “war medicine,” treatment given to people in a conflict zone. a classic hospital format series about a Brazilian reality. Globo has also produced a follow-up to “City of Men,” aired last year.

When and how will “Jailers” be broadcast?

It will certainly be on Globo’s linear channel in 2018. But all the episodes of ”Jailers” may well be offered first as a binging opportunity to paying subscribers on Globo Play, Globo’s SVOD service.

Gullane, one of Brazil’s top film producers which is increasingly making TV, is credited as a co-producer of “Jailers.” What was its role in the series?

Gullane was hired to produce a documentary based on the life of the real people running the prison, the jailers themselves. This documentary came out six months ago and served as a basis for research for the film. In the end, it proved so positive that some of the experts in the documentary were inserted in the series, playing themselves or general prison staff.

How strong are episodic elements in “Jailers”?

The lives of jailers is highly singular. They spend about 80% of their time inside the walls of a prison, 20% with their families. They call themselves prisoners due to the time they spend in the prison. This is reflected in the series in the way the conflicts in the prison are wrapped up in each episode, but there’s a continuity in the other 15%, dealing with family and personal dramas on the outside.

Adriano, the central character in “Jailers,” is described as “upstanding.” I wonder if that’s just a coincidence when Brazilians are engaged in a national ethical debate about what’s right and wrong in Brazil.

It is very intentional, a key choice from the writers who decided that, because of what Brazil is going through, they wanted to portray an ethical individual. In this case, they didn’t want to follow the trend of creating an anti-hero. Although Adriano is an ordinary man, it’s very important that he represents our moral conscience.

Is your drive for innovation affecting other lines of TV fiction?

We are trying to renew other formats such as sitcoms and comedies. One example: “Mister Brau,” a comedy close to the sitcom format but with twists: The lead couple is black, it’s a musical sitcom, and it has a social critique. It’s fresh air. We also have a second production, “Vade Retro,” which we call a metaphysical comedy. It has a lot of humor, a mystery narrative; and the antagonist could be the Devil.