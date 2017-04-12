Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 has agreed to a multi-season renewal of its license agreement with CBS Studios Intl. on fashion reality show “Germany’s Next Top Model.” The agreement did not disclose the exact number of seasons covered by the extension.

“Germany’s Next Top Model” is currently airing its 12th season on ProSieben, having become one of Germany’s top-rated reality shows since its debut in 2006. It is hosted and executive produced by German-born supermodel Heidi Klum, who has also served as the lead judge every season. Fashion designer Michael Michalsky is currently in his second season as a judge alongside Klum and Thomas Hayo, who has served as a judge since the show’s sixth season in 2011.

“‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ continues to thrive on ProSieben and we are pleased that our long standing partnership on this iconic series will continue for multiple seasons,” said Paul Gilbert, senior vice president of international formats for CBS Studios Intl.

The format is based on “America’s Next Top Model,” created and executive produced by Tyra Banks, which has been licensed to more than 100 markets. The format has also generated 20 local versions, including the German iteration. Season 23 of “America’s Next Top Model” premiered in the U.S. on VH1 and is strutting down the runway with new panel members and a slew of new experts.