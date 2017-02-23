German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 reported Thursday a 17% annual revenue hike to a record 3.8 billion euros ($4.01 billion). Recurring EBITDA rose by 10% to 1.02 billion euros ($1.07 billion).

Thomas Ebeling, the company’s CEO, said: “ProSiebenSat.1 is the first media group to systematically combine television, in-house produced content, digital entertainment and commerce, and to use the resulting synergies. To this end, we will continue integrating our portfolio and using all sales and distribution channels from TV and digital to mobile.”

External revenues in the German-speaking broadcasting segment increased by 3% to 2.21 million euros ($2.33 million). Increased TV advertising revenues and the growing distribution business contributed to the performance.

The digital entertainment segment increased its external revenues by 19% to 442 million euros ($466 million), reflecting the high organic growth in the video business.

In the content production and global sales segment, external revenues rose by 38% to 362 million euros ($382 million). The increase in revenues was based on both acquisitions and organic growth, to which the U.S. production business made a high contribution. ProSiebenSat.1’s Red Arrow Entertainment Group owns 19 production companies across seven countries, alongside global distributor Red Arrow Intl.