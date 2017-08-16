Gaumont Signs First-Look Deal with ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ Director/Co-Writer Christopher McQuarrie

Gaumont (“Narcos”) has signed a first-look deal with Christopher McQuarrie, the director, co-writer and co-producer of “Mission: Impossible 6,”and his producing partner Heather McQuarrie, to have the critically-acclaimed filmmaker write, direct and produce multiple scripted drama projects for Gaumont.

Under the agreement, McQuarrie will first direct “STL” (working title), a TV drama series based on Gaumont’s “36 Quai des Orfèvres,” the gritty French crime drama depicting the ruthless competition between cops at the Criminal Investigations Division. McQuarrie will be executive producing, along with Heather McQuarrie and Ben Ripley (“Source Code”), who will also write the series.

“Chris (McQuarrie) is an industry icon – he is a master storyteller, world class director, and hugely talented producer, and he and Heather are a pivotal partnership for Gaumont as we increase our investment into new productions for the global market,” explains Gaumont’s president of television in the U.S., Gene Stein.

“We’re thrilled to be adapting 36 Quai des Orfèvres from our French library, and to have Ben Ripley on board to bring it to life,” added Stein.

McQuarrie, who won an Oscar for the screenplay of “Usual Suspects” and has penned a flurry of blockbusters such as “Edge of Tomorrow” and “The Mummy,” said he and Heather “are excited to finally have a home for (their) particular ambitions in television.”

Gaumont is currently in pre-production on season four of the award-winning and Primetime Emmy-nominated series Narcos.

McQuarrie’s slate of upcoming projects includes the Netflix feature film “The Chameleon,” which he is producing with Heather McQuarrie, Terence Winter and Rachel Winter.