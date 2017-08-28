Fuse Preps U.S. Version of Fast-Paced British Celebrity Gameshow ‘Blink’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Fuse has ordered “Trivial Takedown,” a U.S. version of British pop culture gameshow “Blink” that the cable net promises will be “the fastest quiz on TV.”

The show pits two celebrity contestants against each other in a head-to-head competition to identify music and pop culture icons. The format comes from British producer and distributor Zig Zag, which did the Fuse deal and is making the U.S. version. Production is underway in L.A.

In Britain, the show was called “Blink,” two seasons of which have aired on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4.

Celebrities and social media influencers confirmed for Season 1 of “Trivial Takedown” include Flula Borg and Mamrie Hart, both of whom have deals with Lionsgate, Frankie Grande, GloZelle, Omarion, Brittany Furlan, Gina Brillon, and Chico Bean.

The U.S. show was ordered before Fuse inked a deal with Complex Networks for a branded block, but it will be part of that programming segment. Airtime for “Trivial Takedown” and other shows in the Complex block is to be confirmed, but the expectation is late primetime, or late night.

On linear TV, “Trivial Takedown” will run to 20 half-hour installments, while Complex Networks will air short-form versions and segments on its digital platforms. Fuse is also working on interactive extensions to the linear show, including a second screen game, with results displayed on an on-screen leaderboard.

The original British version of the show had a retro videogames vibe and was shot against a green screen, while the U.S. format has a dedicated set, which Fuse says help give it a millennial and social media flavor. “We’ll keep some of the look of the U.K. show and the videogame vibe, but created a set for ours; influencers are creating content out of their bedrooms on [their] phones and we wanted to capture that feel,” J-T Ladt, chief content officer for Fuse Media, told Variety.

Ladt, who joined Fuse from Red Bull TV earlier this year, says “Trivial Takedown” is indicative of his vision for attracting millennials to the cable channel. “The tone, pacing, and aesthetics of this show are right for that audience,” he said.

Fuse merged with English-language Latino-oriented channel NuvoTV in 2015. Zig Zag is the London-based indie producer behind Fox reality show “I Wanna Marry Harry.”