Full cast and details have been revealed for the upcoming BBC Two thriller series “Collateral,” starring Oscar-nominated Carey Mulligan and co-produced by Netflix. John Simm, Nicola Walker and Billie Piper have joined Mulligan in the new four-part drama, which marks the first original series from acclaimed playwright and screenwriter David Hare.

Written and created by Hare, “Collateral” is set over four days in present-day London and explores the spiraling consequences of the fatal shooting of a pizza delivery man. The series began filming in London this week.

“I’ve been writing drama for the BBC since 1973, but this is my first original series. I’m thrilled that it has such a stunningly gifted cast,” said Hare.

Mulligan will play a single-minded detective who refuses to accept the shooting as a random act of violence and is determined to discover if there is a darker truth beneath it. The BAFTA-winning actress previously worked with Hare on the 2014 revival of his play “Skylight” (pictured), opposite Bill Nighy, in London’s West End and on Broadway. Mulligan received a Tony Award nomination for best leading actress.

Simm will co-star as a politician caught up in the drama through a turbulent relationship with his unpredictable ex, played by Piper. Walker plays a compassionate vicar struggling to conceal her affair with the only witness to the crime.

“Collateral” is directed by S.J. Clarkson and began production in London this week. It is co-produced by The Forge and Netflix and was commissioned for BBC Two by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content.