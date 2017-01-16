PARIS– Canal Plus, the Vivendi-owned pay TV giant, is set to partner up with Cannes’s international series festival for its first edition which will take place in 2018.

The new festival, which was initiated by Cannes mayor David Lisnard, is also being backed by Reed Midem, the org behind two of the world’s biggest TV showcases which are set in Cannes: Mipcom and MipTV.

The festival will indeed run alongside MipTV, which takes place in April, barely a month before Cannes Film Festival. Canal Plus is also a long-time partner of Cannes Film Festival.

“The Canal Plus Group is happy to form this partnership with this series festival and continue its collaboration with the city of Cannes, which it has been close to for the last 30 years with respects to cinema via Cannes Film Festival,” said Maxime Saada, managing director of Canal Plus. “With this new partnership, Canal Plus Group strengthens its position as a major actor of French and European audiovisual creation while contributing to its flourishing.”

The partnership of Canal Plus marks a giant leap forward for the initiative which won’t likely get any public subsidies. The Cannes Series festival indeed steals a march on the French government, which is also prepping an international series festival and disregarded Cannes as a potential host cities. Lille and Paris have been shortlisted by a specially appointed panel.

Lisnard had warned the government last week that Cannes would go ahead with its own plans for a TV festival regardless of what it would chooses to do.

“Cannes firms up its ambition to become a world hub for industry professionals working on the creation and distribution of cultural content, including audiovisual content,” said Lisnard in a statement.