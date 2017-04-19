PARIS — Building its international team as it develops a formidable sales slate, driving ever more into high-end and often high-budget drama, FremantleMedia International (FMI) has promoted Michela Di Mondo to the post of SVP, sales, distribution, Canada.

Di Mondo will now head up FMI’s Toronto office, reporting to Lisa Honig, SEVP, International Distribution, for FMI in North America. Her remit is to maximize the market potential for FMI programming, both completed shows and formats, across all media in Canada.

The promotion comes as FMI looks to build its already established overseas operations, ramp up productions and possibly company investments in territories with growth potential – at a Series Mania keynote Q & A on Tuesday, Christian Vesper, FM creative director of global content, mentioned South America and Australia as markets of interest – as it diversifies fast into ambitious drama. Vesper characterized FMI’s current sales slate as being set apart by “high end properties with good casts and good writers.” It includes “Deutschland 86,” a second international TV window on “American Gods” and a “Picnic at Hanging Rock” series with Natalie Dormer, a queen of high-end historical and fantasy drama after starring roles in “The Tudors” and “Game of Thrones.”

Di Mondo helped launch FMI’s Canada office and brokered key deals across the territories, on both English and French language content, FMI said in a statement.

“With her abilities to react creatively to the changes in the market, trends and evolving technologies, and her innovative deal making skills, Michela is well placed to push our ambition and commitment in the Canadian market,” Honig commented.

“It is an exciting time to be working at FremantleMedia International as we continue to build momentum and diversify our portfolio across all genres,” Di Mondo added.

Prior to joining FMI in 2014, Di Mondo served as executive director at Media Group International (MGI), where she oversaw sales for studios such as Sony Pictures, MGM and FMI. Before MGI, Di Mondo worked for MGM in Canada.