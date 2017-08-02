FremantleMedia Hires Katrina Neylon for Global Content Role

FremantleMedia International has brought in Katrina Neylon to run its Global Content team.

Neylon recently left StudioCanal where she was EVP, sales and marketing, and has been replaced by Beatriz Campos.

She starts at distributor FMI next month and will cover the role vacated by Georgia Brown earlier this year when she left to head up Amazon’s drive into European originals.

Neylon will oversee acquisitions across drama and unscripted, working with FremantleMedia’s own production companies as well as third party producers.

She will report into FMI CEO Jens Richter, who said: “With a standout reputation, in-depth industry knowledge, as well as fantastic producer relationships, Katrina is the ideal executive to lead our Global Content team.”

Prior to StudioCanal, Neylon was SVP, sales, for the EMEA region at the international arm of Shine, before it merged with Endemol. She has also worked at Disney and Fox.

