Fox Networks Group, 20th Century Fox Television Ink Multi-Year Agreement

Fox Networks Group (FNG) in the Nordics has inked a multi-year deal with 20th Century Fox Television Distribution to gain exclusive rights to acclaimed drama series on FOX in Norway, Finland and Sweden.

The deal, which also covers enhanced non-linear rights, includes new shows such as “The Gifted”, “The Orville”, and “Ghosted”, as well as the upcoming procedural drama “9-1-1.”

FOX will also broadcast acclaimed series in several select territories such as “Family Guy”, “American Dad” in Norway; “New Girl” in Norway; “Modern Family” in Sweden; and “The Simpsons” in Finland.

“The new deal is another milestone in the long-running relationship between the FOX channels in the Nordics and 20th Century Fox Television Distribution, and the calibre of these new titles will fit perfectly alongside the award-winning scripted series we pride ourselves on bringing exclusively to our viewers” said Hans van Rijn, managing director of FNG Nordics.

“At the start of the year we jointly launched FOX+ across the Nordics with an impressive slate of new and established US dramas and comedies. Now we are thrilled to bring some of the best series to screens across the Nordics available both on TV and on demand”, added van Rijn.

The first show to roll on FOX as part of the deal is “The Gifted”, produced by 20th Century Fox Television with Marvel Television. The series is set in the X-Men Universe and tells the story of suburban parents whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers.

“The Orville” is space adventure series created, written by and starring Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”). The series is set 400 years from now and is about life on a mid-level exploratory spaceship. It’s been picked up for a second season following strong ratings in the U.S.

Fox Networks Group in the Nordics operates four distinct pay-TV channel brands including National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild, FOX, Baby TV and the non-linear service FOX+.