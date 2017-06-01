Fox Launches Showtime in Asian Territories

International Correspondent @varietystewart
Kyle MacLachlan in a still from
Courtesy Showtime

It’s Showtime in Asia as CBS and Fox join forces to bring the U.S. brand to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

CBS has recently been licensing the Showtime brand internationally, with Sky in the U.K., Canal+ in France, and Movistar in Spain among those carrying the U.S. premium cable network’s content and branding within their pay-TV services.

In Asia, Fox Networks Group has inked a deal with CBS that gives it hundreds of hours of Showtime’s scripted programming, including the recently launched “Twin Peaks” (pictured) and the much-anticipated Jim Carrey series “I’m Dying Up Here.”

The agreement also covers various catalogue series, including “Ray Donovan” and “Dexter.”

CBS already has a channels joint venture in Asia with RTL, but the Fox agreement marks the first time its Showtime brand has launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Fox is expected to carry the Showtime programming on its channels in the region as well as on its new TV Everywhere Fox+ app.

Keertan Adyanthaya, executive V.P., content and communications, Fox Networks Group Asia, said: “Showtime is one of TV’s most exciting brands, and we are excited to be able to offer our viewers access to its slate of premium TV, including upcoming new dramas and past award-winning scripted series on the platform of their choice, when they want and where they want.”

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad