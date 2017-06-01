Fox Launches Showtime in Asian Territories

It’s Showtime in Asia as CBS and Fox join forces to bring the U.S. brand to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Southeast Asia.

CBS has recently been licensing the Showtime brand internationally, with Sky in the U.K., Canal+ in France, and Movistar in Spain among those carrying the U.S. premium cable network’s content and branding within their pay-TV services.

In Asia, Fox Networks Group has inked a deal with CBS that gives it hundreds of hours of Showtime’s scripted programming, including the recently launched “Twin Peaks” (pictured) and the much-anticipated Jim Carrey series “I’m Dying Up Here.”

The agreement also covers various catalogue series, including “Ray Donovan” and “Dexter.”

CBS already has a channels joint venture in Asia with RTL, but the Fox agreement marks the first time its Showtime brand has launched in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Fox is expected to carry the Showtime programming on its channels in the region as well as on its new TV Everywhere Fox+ app.

Keertan Adyanthaya, executive V.P., content and communications, Fox Networks Group Asia, said: “Showtime is one of TV’s most exciting brands, and we are excited to be able to offer our viewers access to its slate of premium TV, including upcoming new dramas and past award-winning scripted series on the platform of their choice, when they want and where they want.”