Fox Launching On-Demand Service in Germany with Deutsche Telekom

Seven seasons of “The Walking Dead” will be available on-demand on Deutsche Telekom’s pay TV service from October when Fox launches its international on-demand service in Germany. The news broke at European tech conference IFA, held in Berlin, this morning.

Fox+ will be carried on the telco’s EntertainTV service from October 4 and carry full seasons of shows from 20th Century Fox Television, fox21 television studios and FNG Global.

In addition to “The Walking Dead,” two seasons each of “Empire” and “Wayward Pines” will be available on-demand. Older series, including nine seasons of “How I Met Your Mother,” and seven of “Buffy, The Vampire Slayer,” will also be carried. The programming will be available via TVs and connected devices.

Fox’s international channels and programming division FNG has been rolling out the Fox+ service, a branded VOD offering, with its pay TV partners around the world.

It has already launched in the Nordic region in partnership with MTG and in France with Canal+, where it is branded Fox Play, and has also launched in Asia. FNG said there will be more launches before year-end.

“Our strategy to extend the Fox brand into the nonlinear space and deliver a premium, on demand entertainment service with world class content is resonating with both our affiliate partners and consumers,” said Diego Londono, COO, FNG Europe and Africa. “As we bring Fox+ to another key territory, the results we are seeing from the product are surpassing our expectations.”

FNG runs the Fox, National Geographic, Nat Geo Wild and BabyTV linear channels in Germany. Its parent group, 21st Century Fox, is in the throes of attempting to buy the chunk of Sky it does not already own, a deal that would hand it full control of Sky Deutschland.