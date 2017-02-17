PARIS – Federation Entertainment has closed a raft of deals on “The Bureau,” Canal Plus’ contemporary spy thriller created by Eric Rochant (“Mafiosa”).

Sundance Now in the U.S. and Rialto Channel in New Zealand pre-bought season three of “The Bureau” from Federation Entertainment, which also signed deals with Russia’s Channel One and Spain’s Movistar Plus for the first two seasons. Movistar Plus also picked up season three, while the U.K.’s Arrow Film nabbed video rights to the first two seasons.

Commissioned by Canal Plus’ creation originale label, the series was produced by Alex Berger and Rochant for The Oligarchs Productions in association with Pascal Breton’s Federation Entertainment. It stars Mathieu Kassovitz (“Amelie,” “Munich”) as a member of a clandestine branch of the French Secret Service who returns to his home base after a six-year mission in Damascus and eventually becomes a double agent working for the CIA. The third season, which is about to wrap filming in Paris, centers on Kassovitz’s character being taken hostage by ISIS.

Previous deals were closed for the U.K. (Amazon UK), Germany (RTL Crime), the United States (Kino Lorber, video rights), Sweden (SVT), Belgium (VRT and BTV), Portugal (RTP), and Italy, where Sky Italy started airing the series last month.

“The Bureau,” penned by Rochant, Camille de Castelnau, Cécile Ducrocq and Raphaël Chevènement, has been a critical success in France. The first two seasons won the best series awards from the French Film Critics Union, as well as the Crystal Globe for best television series. The show’s second season also picked up the special jury award and audience award at the Los Angeles-based festival Colcoa.

Jean-Pierre Darroussin, Léa Drucker, Sara Giraudeau, Florence Loiret Caille, Zineb Triki, and Jonathan Zaccaï complete the international cast of the series.

Federation Entertainment recently signed a first-look deal with Paramount to create original content together and collaborate on co-production as well as co-distribution.