Federation Entertainment Dives Into Unscripted with MeWake

Federation Entertainment, the Paris-based company behind Netflix’s first French original “Marseille,” is stepping into the production of unscripted formats with newly-launched French banner WeMake.

WeMake was created by Bouchra Réjani, the former C.O.O of Shine France, to produce unscripted, scripted and digital content.

“We share the same values and taste for high-end production value content; Providing the audience with the best entertainment content is an amazing challenge,” said Réjani.

“Gathering the best talents for scripted and unscripted content will be eased by this key partnership with Federation Entertainment, the fastest growing indie and most successful company in France,” added Regani.

Pascal Breton, the founder and CEO of Federation Entertainment, said his company “has built strong ties with the market’s top platforms in the U.S. and Europe” and will “support (Réjani’s efforts with WeMake to create new formats for both French broadcasters and international platforms.”

During her 7-year tenure at Shine France, Réjani was in charge of commercial and strategic development. The company became a leading purveyor of unscripted shows in France with the Gallic adaptation of “The Voice,” “One Born Every Minute,””Prodigies” and “Tunnel,” among other Shine formats.

Federation Entertainment, meanwhile, is one of France’s top production companies for drama series. The outfit currently has 12 series in production including the second season of “Marseille,” “The Bureau” and “The Collection,” Amazon’s first UK original drama.