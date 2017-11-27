Federation, Empreinte Digitale Team on Genre Label

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Empreinte Digitale

Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows.

The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series created by Samuel Bodin (“Lazy Company”) and co-written with Quoc Dang Tran (“Kaboul Kitchen,””Call My Agent!”).

A thriving outfit launched 14 years ago, Empreinte Digitale is also linked with Playtime (formerly Films Distribution), which has a stake in Empreinte Digitale and recently launched a TV division. Recent credits include the science fiction series “Mission,” which sold to AMC’s Shudder. Season 2 is being co-produced by AMC Networks.

Federation Entertainment, a co-production and sales banner spearheaded by founder Pascal Breton and managing director Lionel Uzan, has delivered a number of high-profile series, notably “The Bureau,” “Marseille,” “Bad Banks” and “Hostages.”

Federation Entertainment will handle sales on Bigger Boat productions.

More TV

  • Packers Steelers Sunday Night Football ratings

    TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Rises Slight for Easy Sunday Win

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

  • Mary J. Blige Salma Hayek Actors

    Mary J. Blige on How Her 'Mudbound' Director Helped Her Embrace Her Beauty

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

  • Sam Kiley Jumps to CNN from

    Sam Kiley Jumps to CNN from Sky News

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

  • eOne Taking Ruth Ware Thriller ‘The

    eOne Taking Ruth Ware Thriller ‘The Lying Game’ to TV

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

  • Federation, Empreinte Digitale Team on Genre

    Federation, Empreinte Digitale Team on Genre Label

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

  • NBC Universal

    NBCUniversal to Take Full Control of DreamWorks Channel in Asia

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

  • Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

    Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

    Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows. The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad