Federation, Empreinte Digitale Team on Genre Label

Federation Entertainment and Empreinte Digitale have partnered on the launch of Bigger Boat, a label dedicated to genre series. Under the label, the two Paris-based banners will produce French and European genre series, including horror, fantasy, action and sci-fi shows.

The first project to be developed by Bigger Boat is “Marianne,” a Brittany-set supernatural series created by Samuel Bodin (“Lazy Company”) and co-written with Quoc Dang Tran (“Kaboul Kitchen,””Call My Agent!”).

A thriving outfit launched 14 years ago, Empreinte Digitale is also linked with Playtime (formerly Films Distribution), which has a stake in Empreinte Digitale and recently launched a TV division. Recent credits include the science fiction series “Mission,” which sold to AMC’s Shudder. Season 2 is being co-produced by AMC Networks.

Federation Entertainment, a co-production and sales banner spearheaded by founder Pascal Breton and managing director Lionel Uzan, has delivered a number of high-profile series, notably “The Bureau,” “Marseille,” “Bad Banks” and “Hostages.”

Federation Entertainment will handle sales on Bigger Boat productions.