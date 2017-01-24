Actor Ewan McGregor has refused to be interviewed on TV by Piers Morgan, who describes President Donald Trump as a “good friend,” after Morgan slammed the Women’s March on Washington.

In an article for the Daily Mail on Monday, Morgan had lambasted Madonna for saying, “I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House.” He wrote: “In one short, disgraceful sentence, Madonna wrecked the Women’s March because she lifted the lid on the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side.”

On Tuesday, McGregor had been due to appear on ITV’s chat-show “Good Morning Britain,” which Morgan co-hosts, to promote his new movie “T2 Trainspotting,” but canceled at the last minute in protest at Morgan’s comments. He tweeted: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.”

In an article on the Mail’s website later the same day, Morgan struck back. “By refusing to be interviewed by me simply because I have a different opinion about a political march, McGregor revealed himself to be a narrow-minded, stupendously self-aggrandizing, anti-democratic little twerp,” Morgan wrote.

He criticized McGregor for appearing in “The Ghostwriter,” directed by Roman Polanski, whom Morgan described as “a self-confessed and convicted child abuser.”