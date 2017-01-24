Actor Ewan McGregor has refused to be interviewed on TV by Piers Morgan, who describes President Donald Trump as a “good friend,” after Morgan slammed the Women’s March on Washington.
In an article for the Daily Mail on Monday, Morgan had lambasted Madonna for saying, “I have thought an awful lot of blowing up the White House.” He wrote: “In one short, disgraceful sentence, Madonna wrecked the Women’s March because she lifted the lid on the more repellent side of feminism: the vile, crude, man-hating, violent, nasty side.”
On Tuesday, McGregor had been due to appear on ITV’s chat-show “Good Morning Britain,” which Morgan co-hosts, to promote his new movie “T2 Trainspotting,” but canceled at the last minute in protest at Morgan’s comments. He tweeted: “Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn’t realise @piersmorgan was host. Won’t go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch.”
In an article on the Mail’s website later the same day, Morgan struck back. “By refusing to be interviewed by me simply because I have a different opinion about a political march, McGregor revealed himself to be a narrow-minded, stupendously self-aggrandizing, anti-democratic little twerp,” Morgan wrote.
He criticized McGregor for appearing in “The Ghostwriter,” directed by Roman Polanski, whom Morgan described as “a self-confessed and convicted child abuser.”
Luvvies cannot risk offending their Culturally Marxist masters. If he accepted the interview he’s have to do a WW2 victim film to make amends.
Who let Madonna onstage? I watched the women’s march and Madonna seemed to be the only one to see it primarily as an opportunity to make a quick buck by saying something controversial. I pray that is her last appearance on stage anywhere.
As for Piers Morgan…Refresh m memory. Who is he????
translation: Ewan McGregor is a spineless man who seeks fame by currying favor wth feminists despite how often feminism delves into misandry.
Does he care about Morgan? No. He only cares enough to give himself points with feminists so he can aspire to one day be on the cover of sexiest man in America, or some such nonsense.
In other words: he’d just as soon throw decent men under the bus to score points.