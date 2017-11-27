eOne Taking Ruth Ware Thriller ‘The Lying Game’ to TV

Entertainment One has picked up the rights to “The Lying Game” and will adapt if for TV. The bestselling thriller by Ruth Ware was released earlier this year and follows a group of longtime friends after they receive a message from one of their circle that reads “I need you.”

Ware’s work is in demand, with a deal for a movie adaptation of her thriller “In a Dark, Dark Wood” at New Line, with Reese Witherspoon attached, and “The Woman in Cabin 10,” which is at CBS Films.

eOne acquired worldwide rights to “The Lying Game” from The Gotham Group. “I was bowled over by eOne’s passionate pitch for ‘The Lying Game.’ Together with Gotham Group, I’m convinced that my characters and their story could not be in better hands and thrilled to be working with them,” Ware said.

The plot of “The Lying Game” centers on a group of friends who met at boarding school and bonded over The Lying Game of the title, a risky contest that involved tricking teachers and fellow boarders with their lies. The game, however, had unforeseen consequences, leading to girls’ expulsion and the disappearance of a teacher. The book opens as the friends receive the mysterious text from the fourth member of their group.

“‘The Lying Game’ is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that continues Ruth’s cinematic storytelling with a swift pace and tension-raising style that makes it impossible to put down,” said Pancho Mansfield, eOne’s president, global scripted programming.

“Ruth is a master storyteller,” added Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, founder and CEO of The Gotham Group. “Everything she writes feels so cinematic and the characters are so rich.”

London-based Ware is represented by Shari Smiley at The Gotham Group and by Eve White of Eve White Literary Agency in the U.K.