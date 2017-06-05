Entertainment One Hires Noel Hedges for TV Acquisitions

Independent film and TV studio eOne has brought in Noel Hedges to head up acquisitions on the TV side of the business.

Hedges, who joins from Modern Times Group-owned distributor DRG, will be taking rights to drama, film, lifestyle, factual, series, and formats for U.K.-listed eOne, which is in the throes of merging its film and TV divisions.

He will be picking up content to sit alongside eOne’s in-house fare, which comes through its production companies and partnerships, including one with Mark Gordon and a recently inked deal with Brad Weston.

Stuart Baxter, President of eOne Television International, said: “Noel is a seasoned executive with great instincts and a strong track record of securing outstanding programming that can travel. He has great relationships across the industry and brings strong business acumen to support our ambitious content exploitation and growth strategy.”

As well as DRG, Hedges has been at Cineflix Rights, Shine International, ITV Studios Global Entertainment Ltd., and the BBC.

His new role, a newly created one at eOne, is effective Sept. 4. Hedges will be based in eOne’s London office and will oversee teams in both London and Toronto.