EndemolShine Israel Brings ‘Madame’ to Spain’s Conecta Fiction (EXCLUSIVE)

EndemolShine Israel, a leading company in a country internationally recognized for standout scripted series, is preparing mystery TV drama “Madame,” one of the selected projects for pitching at the inaugural edition of Spain’s Conecta Fiction meeting.

Created by Shira Alon, whose fantasy TV drama “Split” sold over 60 territories, “Madame” is inspired by real-facts related to the Zvi Migdal Organization, a crime syndicate that operated Jewish brothels all over Latin America.

The project follows Tehilla Malka, the daughter of a modern-day Jewish family, who transmigrates into a prostitute in the glitzy underbelly of 1920’s Buenos Aires in a battle to save her soul before history repeats itself, according to the film’s plot synopsis.

“This is an incredible true story following the unconventional journey of Jewish prostitutes on the streets of Argentina. Organically set in two different countries, ‘Madame’ is ideally suited to co-production opportunities,” said Stav Raz, EndemolShine Israel’s head of international co-productions and development.

Raz is presenting the project at Conecta Fiction, the international series co-production event which runs June 20-23 in Galicia’s Santiago de Compostela.

“There is huge potential for an Argentine co-producer to come on board the project. Our main goal at Conecta Fiction is to secure a Latin American co-producer and broadcaster for the drama,” she said.

Designed as a three season, ten-episode TV production, “Madame” is scheduled to shoot in Hebrew, English and Spanish in Argentina and Tel Aviv from August 2018.

The series “has an unorthodox topic, but is grounded in reality. The topic of reincarnation is a popular one, and the idea of journeying to a previous life to fix your current one is not only alluring in this current day and age, but also offers the escape that everyone is now craving for in a television series,” Raz said.

She added: “This drama has a unique approach to telling a historical story through a modern-day lens and we believe this will appeal to the international marketplace. While the premise is dramatic, ‘Madame’ is structured to be a show that is fun to watch – full of mystery, offbeat humor, and romance.”

“We look forward to partnering with a creative Latin American team that can bring our lead character Tehilla, and her many souls, to life,” she said.

Last year, EndemolShine launched a new Tel Aviv-based hub dedicated to developing and producing scripted drama in Israel, headed by Gal Zaid, whose former credits include script editing and starring in “Prisoners of War” for Keshet, which was remade as Showtime’s Emmy Award winning hit “Homeland.”